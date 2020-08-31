News and Brews - Event Details

News and Brews Monday, August 31, 2020, 9:00am – 1:00pm Location: In front of Campus Center Room 202-A Ke Kalahea, the student-run news publication hosts an event with free coffee/tea alongside with a bagel and cream cheese to talk story with students and hand out the months new publication. For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372 Tags:

