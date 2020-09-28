Paint by Numbers - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Paint by Numbers

Monday, September 28, 2020, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301/Online

Welcome Vulcans! SAC will be providing students with their own paint by numbers kit to work on during this event. If you love to paint and wanna hang out, come join us! Students will be able to paint their kits during the event or take it home to work on later since there are paintbrushes and paint provided in the kits.



If you are unable to join us in person you can email our Vice-Chair Rheanne at sacvc@hawaii.edu. We are happy to send you a Paint by numbers kit so that you can join us!

Special Restrictions: Valid Fall 2020 UH Hilo ID required for in-person event

Face mask required

Social distancing rules apply

20 people maximum at a time

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

