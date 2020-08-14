DIY Mask and Hand Soap Designing - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

DIY Mask and Hand Soap Designing

Location: Campus Center Plaza

This event will provide masks for students to paint on and customize/design. There will also be a DIY hand soap that students can learn to make.

The students will be able to do both, design a mask and make hand soap and keep their finished product for their personal use.

Special Restrictions: UHH ID Required
Face Masks Required
Social Distancing enforced
20 people capacity at a time

For more information, contact: sacep2@gmail.com (808) 756-6577

Tags: SAC Campus Center Masks Hand Soap Designing Painting Art Social Recreational

Announcements

