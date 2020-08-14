DIY Mask and Hand Soap Designing - Event Details

DIY Mask and Hand Soap Designing Friday, August 14, 2020, 11:00am – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza This event will provide masks for students to paint on and customize/design. There will also be a DIY hand soap that students can learn to make.



The students will be able to do both, design a mask and make hand soap and keep their finished product for their personal use. Special Restrictions: UHH ID Required

Face Masks Required

Social Distancing enforced

20 people capacity at a time For more information, contact: sacep2@gmail.com (808) 756-6577 Tags:

