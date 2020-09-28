SAC Welcome Back Care Package - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

SAC Welcome Back Care Package

Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 10:30am – 1:00pm

Location: CC 301/ Online

Aloha Vulcans, welcome back to UH Hilo! We have curated a care package filled with all the goodies and necessities you'll need to be safe on-campus and at our events! Come on up to CC 301 and receive your package, you must have a valid Fall 2020 student ID and have completed the Sign-Up Google Form! (forms.gle/rqworqpPLd31s2dP7).If you can't make it to campus we are happy to ship your welcome back package to you!







- Students will need to fill out the google form prior to receiving their packages via in-person or shipped directly to their address



- Students who choose to do in-person will be required to pick a day and time to reserve their time slot. (Each time slot will accommodate 15-20 students.) If students choose a time slot that has been fully occupied, they will receive an email to choose a time slot that hasn’t been filled (we will be giving them around 3 substitutions.)



- When coming to pick-up their care package, they must always wear a mask and stand at the designated taped areas to ensure social distancing

Special Restrictions: Valid Fall 2020 UH Hilo ID for all in-person pick-ups

Facemask required when picking up

Completed Google Form prior to attending

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

