Kanilehua Visual Poetry Event - Event Details

Kanilehua Visual Poetry Event Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 9:00am – 12:00pm Location: Library Lanai The Kanilehua team will be tabling on the Library Lanai and providing students with take-home materials to create a piece of "visual poetry" - poetry that incorporates elements of both visual art and literature. Finished pieces that are sent to the Kanilehua team have the potential to be published in the Spring 2021 issue of Kanilehua. For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-9370 Tags:

