An Evening with Mark Z. Danielewski - Event Details

An Evening with Mark Z. Danielewski Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 3:30pm – 5:00pm Location: Zoom Author Mark Z. Danielewski will be virtually visiting the UH Hilo campus to discuss his unconventional writing, his experiences in the publishing industry, and the importance of fiction during global crises.



Please use this google form to sign up: go.hawaii.edu/3Bh



This event is sponsored by the Droste Foundation and Kanilehua, a BOSP publication. For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370

