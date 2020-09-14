US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2021-2022 - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2021-2022 Are you a US citizen interested in studying abroad while conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2021-2022 academic year. It is open to all graduating seniors, graduate students, young professionals, and artists. Academic fields include the social sciences, humanities, and the sciences. The Program emphasizes leadership development. Approximately 1,500 scholarships are awarded each year.



UH Hilo campus deadline is Monday, September 14, 2020. For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ... Hohonu Editor Positions are Open Hohonu needs you! Hohonu, UH Hilo's Journal for Academic Writing is looking for general editors for the 2020/2021 school year. If you are going to be a UH Hilo student next academic year, we are eager for your application. ... US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2021-2022 Are you a US citizen interested in studying abroad while conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2021-2022 academic year. ... Walk-in Wednesdays Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ... Hohonu Submissions are Open! Every year, Hohonu publishes an academic journal filled with papers submitted by students. Submissions are accessed by the Hohonu staff and from there are either accepted into the editing process or denied. ... RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. ...