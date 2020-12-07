Free HIV and Hepatitis C Testing - Event Details

Free HIV and Hepatitis C Testing Monday, December 7, 2020, 9:00am – 3:00pm Location: HiHaf Office at Hilo Lagoon Center (101 Aupuni St.) Offered by HiHaf, the Hawai'i Island HIV/AIDS Foundation, testing is free, safe, fast and confidential. Screening for syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea are also available and free of charge.

This year, due to COVID-19 regulations, testing will be provided at the HiHaf office at the Hilo Lagoon Center. Located at 101 Aupuni St, Ste. PH1014C, the office is accessible via personal transportation or public transit, stopping at the bus stop at the Old County Building (24 Aupuni St.).

An appointment is neccessary and can be made by calling (808) 982-8800. Appointments are available beginning at 9am with the last appointment at 3pm on the first Monday of each month (with some expections). Special Restrictions: Personal of public transportant is required. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

