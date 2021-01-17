Hohonu Submissions are Open! - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Hohonu Submissions are Open! Every year, Hohonu publishes an academic journal filled with papers submitted by students. Submissions are accessed by the Hohonu staff and from there are either accepted into the editing process or denied. Hohonu seeks to foster a welcoming academic environment and encourage students to publish.



Publishing in Hohonu is a great opportunity for UH Hilo undergraduate and graduate students alike.



Submissions for the 2020-2021 school year are officially open! Please submit entries via link (forms.gle/6gPZhWHXYtqhGfGH9) or go to the Hohonu website (hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/hohonu/submit).



Submit your Spring 2020 - present papers today!



We encourage you to check out our website for more information about requirements and eligibility. For more information, contact: hohonu@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 17, 2021 calendar with events listings ← Previous Week of January 17, 2021 Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat 17 18 Holiday observed: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 19 20 21 22 23

Announcements

UMAP-COIL Joint Program Join a group of 50 students from around the world in a free online course! The 7-week course is designed to strengthen your global citizenship as you examine the themes of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ... 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ... Hohonu Editor Positions are Open Hohonu needs you! Hohonu, UH Hilo's Journal for Academic Writing is looking for general editors for the 2020/2021 school year. If you are going to be a UH Hilo student next academic year, we are eager for your application. ... Walk-in Wednesdays Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ... Hohonu Submissions are Open! Every year, Hohonu publishes an academic journal filled with papers submitted by students. Submissions are accessed by the Hohonu staff and from there are either accepted into the editing process or denied. ... RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. ...