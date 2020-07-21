Brown Bag with University Leadership - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 985 4955 4949 Passcode: 242393

Brown Bag with University Leadership Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Students and Parents, you are invited to join the Chancellor and Vice Chancellors for a Live Q & A.



Tuesday, July 21, from Noon - 1:00 p.m. via Zoom.



Zoom link: go.hawaii.edu/4eA

Meeting ID: 985 4955 4949

Passcode: 242393



A detailed flyer is attached, and is available in an alternate format upon request. Contact (808) 932-7339 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or deneen@hawaii.edu for assistance.



Please contact deneen@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7337 with any questions. Special Restrictions: For Students and Parents For more information, contact: urevents@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7339

