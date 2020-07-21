Brown Bag with University Leadership - Event Details
This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 985 4955 4949 Passcode: 242393
Brown Bag with University Leadership
Students and Parents, you are invited to join the Chancellor and Vice Chancellors for a Live Q & A.
Tuesday, July 21, from Noon - 1:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Zoom link: go.hawaii.edu/4eA
Meeting ID: 985 4955 4949
Passcode: 242393
A detailed flyer is attached, and is available in an alternate format upon request. Contact (808) 932-7339 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or deneen@hawaii.edu for assistance.
Please contact deneen@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7337 with any questions.
Special Restrictions: For Students and Parents
For more information, contact: urevents@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7339
Tags: Online Only Chancellor Brown Bag Students Parents CoBE
