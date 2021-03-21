RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm.



For the registration packet and information regarding UH Hilo clubs please visit hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/riso/register/



If you have any questions, concerns or feedback please email Maile at

uhhriso@hawaii.edu.



If you are interested in learning more about how COVID-19 has impacted RISOs please visit our webpage. For more information, contact: uhhriso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 21, 2021 calendar with events listings ← Previous Week of March 21, 2021 Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat 21 22 23 24 25 26 Holiday observed: Good Friday Holiday observed: Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Day 27

Announcements

UMAP-COIL Joint Program Join a group of 50 students from around the world in a free online course! The 7-week course is designed to strengthen your global citizenship as you examine the themes of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ... 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ... Hohonu Editor Positions are Open Hohonu needs you! Hohonu, UH Hilo's Journal for Academic Writing is looking for general editors for the 2020/2021 school year. If you are going to be a UH Hilo student next academic year, we are eager for your application. ... Walk-in Wednesdays Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ... RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. ...