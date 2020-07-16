Fulbright Information Session via Zoom - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID and password are required for entry into the Zoom meeting. To obtain information, please register here: http://go.hawaii.edu/9pA before Thursday, July 16, 2020

Fulbright Information Session via Zoom Thursday, July 16, 2020, 11:00am – 12:00pm Location: http://go.hawaii.edu/9pA Learn all about the Fulbright Scholarship for the 2021-2022 program. Your journey after graduation can include an international experience teaching or immersing yourself in research abroad.



Fulbright Scholars Dr. Michael Skinner, from the history department, and Carolina Lam from the Center for Global Education and Exchange, will provide tips and resources to prepare you for your next steps into Fulbright and an amazing teaching or research experience! For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

