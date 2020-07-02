Virtual Relaxation Station - Event Details

This event is being held online. Zoom Meeting ID#: 960 3610 5306

Virtual Relaxation Station Thursday, July 2, 2020, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Zoom meeting Student Health and Wellness Programs is excited to announce our 2nd virtual relaxation station! This relaxation station will provide an opportunity to learn origami paper folding for self-care while also engaging in open and reflective conversation. Free Self-care packages with origami making materials and other goodies are available for pick-up at UH Hilo Counseling Services, Student Services Center (SSC), Room E-203. Origami instruction book and paper are also available in pdf format for anyone off-island wanting to participate. Email uhhcsout@hawaii.edu for more information. Join us using Zoom Meeting ID#: 960 3610 5306. Special Restrictions: Zoom meeting ID required. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (484) 678-7688

