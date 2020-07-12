UMAP-COIL Joint Program - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

UMAP-COIL Joint Program Join a group of 50 students from around the world in a free online course! The 7-week course is designed to strengthen your global citizenship as you examine the themes of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Starts July 17 and ends September 15. Deadline to apply: July 10. For more information, visit www.kansai-u.ac.jp/Kokusai/IIGE/news/detail.php?seq=87 For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of July 12, 2020 calendar with events listings ← Previous Week of July 12, 2020 Next → Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

Announcements

UMAP-COIL Joint Program Join a group of 50 students from around the world in a free online course! The 7-week course is designed to strengthen your global citizenship as you examine the themes of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ... 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ... Hohonu Editor Positions are Open Hohonu needs you! Hohonu, UH Hilo's Journal for Academic Writing is looking for general editors for the 2020/2021 school year. If you are going to be a UH Hilo student next academic year, we are eager for your application. ... Walk-in Wednesdays Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...