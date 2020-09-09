Fall 2020 Graduation - Final Deadline - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Fall 2020 Graduation - Final Deadline Friday, September 11, 2020 Location: UH Hilo Cashier's Office, Office of the Registrar Student application with payment must be received or postmarked by today to apply for Fall 2020 graduation. If problems are encountered after this deadline with application or payment, graduation will not be processed. Application and fee to be turned into the UH Hilo Cashier's Office (Cash Taken) or Office of the Registrar (Cash not taken).



Degree/Certificate Application can be found at the Office of the Registrar or online at:

hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/documents/registrar/forms/GraduationForms/GraduationApplication_uhhroGradForm.pdf



Payment form can be found at:

hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/documents/registrar/forms/GraduationForms/CreditCardGraduationApp_uhhroGradForm.pdf For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2021-2022 Are you a US citizen interested in studying abroad while conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2021-2022 academic year. ... Walk-in Wednesdays Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ... Hohonu Submissions are Open! Every year, Hohonu publishes an academic journal filled with papers submitted by students. Submissions are accessed by the Hohonu staff and from there are either accepted into the editing process or denied. ... RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. ...