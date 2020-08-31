Last day to Register or Add a class - Event Details

Last day to Register or Add a class Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Location: Online via STAR GPS Today is the last day to add a class online via STAR GPS. For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

