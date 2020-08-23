Register without $30 Late Fee - Event Details
Register without $30 Late Fee
Location: Online via STAR GPS
Last day to register without a $30 late fee. Late fee only applies to people who have not yet registered for any classes within the UH System.
For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447
Announcements
- US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2021-2022
- Are you a US citizen interested in studying abroad while conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2021-2022 academic year. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
- Hohonu Submissions are Open!
- Every year, Hohonu publishes an academic journal filled with papers submitted by students. Submissions are accessed by the Hohonu staff and from there are either accepted into the editing process or denied. ...
- RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open
- The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. ...
