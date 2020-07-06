Brown Bag with Bonnie - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 992 649 5470 Password: 703560

Brown Bag with Bonnie Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Join Chancellor Bonnie D. Irwin for "Brown Bag with Bonnie", a live Q & A with Faculty & Staff.



Wednesday, July 8, from Noon - 1:00 p.m. via Zoom.



Zoom link: go.hawaii.edu/3YA

Meeting ID: 992 649 5470

Password: 703560



A detailed flyer is attached, and is available in an alternate format upon request. Contact (808) 932-7339 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or deneen@hawaii.edu for assistance.



Please contact deneen@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7337 with any questions. Special Restrictions: for faculty and staff For more information, contact: alyson@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7339

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

$30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ... 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ... Hohonu Editor Positions are Open Hohonu needs you! Hohonu, UH Hilo's Journal for Academic Writing is looking for general editors for the 2020/2021 school year. If you are going to be a UH Hilo student next academic year, we are eager for your application. ... Walk-in Wednesdays Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...