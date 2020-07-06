Kau Mai ʻO Hoakalei Virtual Summer Institute - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Meeting will be on Zoom.

Kau Mai ʻO Hoakalei Virtual Summer Institute Monday, July 6, 2020, 3:00pm – 4:30pm Free virtual workshops for Native Hawaiian intermediate and high school students. Learn how to make three traditional styles of lei!



Students will learn protocol and gathering practices, how to identify meakanu (plans) to make into lei, about the natural environments these plants come from, and potential career opportunities working with our natural flora of Hawaiʻi.



Four sessions: July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27 from 3pm-4:30pm. The program is limited to 15 seats and students must commit to all four sessions.



Please see flyer for the application link and for more information. For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of July 5, 2020 calendar with events listings ← Previous Week of July 5, 2020 Next → Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat 5 6 3p Kau Mai ʻO Hoakalei Virtual Summer Institute 7 8 9 10 11

Announcements

$30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ... 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ... Hohonu Editor Positions are Open Hohonu needs you! Hohonu, UH Hilo's Journal for Academic Writing is looking for general editors for the 2020/2021 school year. If you are going to be a UH Hilo student next academic year, we are eager for your application. ... Walk-in Wednesdays Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...