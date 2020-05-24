Annual UH Hilo Spring Food Drive - Announcement Details
Annual UH Hilo Spring Food Drive
Aloha Vulcans!
This food drive is done as part of the much larger State Food Drive. This year we will be collecting donations through May 29. Our goal this year is to raise $500 in donations.
As you might have guessed, we will be augmenting the drive slightly to help meet current social distancing guidelines and to ensure as little person to person contact as possible.
If you are interested in donating here is how you can:
Make a monetary donation online at the Hawaii Food Bank
URL: www.hawaiifoodbank.org/donate
When making your donations please click " I am making this gift on behalf of a company, organization, or community drive" under contact information
In the first drop down select " Community Food Drive"
In the final text box enter " UH Hilo"
Please note that donations made from the UH Hilo drive will come to the Hawaii Island Food Basket and will be donated within our local communities.
Make a non-perishable food donation
You can drop off your donations to Campus Center 214. There will be a bin where you can drop off your donation.
You can put your canned goods in campus mail as long as your office is still regularly a part of their route. If not you can drop them off at the mailroom. All donations will be delivered to my office.
A few notes on donations:
-We are currently encouraging online monetary donations as it is the safest way to support the Food Bank.
-We are not currently taking any cash donations if you are interested in writing a check please make it payable to the " The Food Basket". Please email me directly and I will pick up the check.
-If you make a recurring donation now the full total will be attributed to the UH Hilo Food Drive.
-If you have any questions about your donation please feel free to reach out to me.
Food insecurity is a serious issue in our community and COVID-19 has only increased that need. According to the Hawaii Food Bank there has been a 30% increase in need since the beginning of April. Together we can help to support our community.
Mahalo!
For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center CCS Ka Lama Ku
What's also happening?
← PreviousWeek of May 24, 2020Next →
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
Holiday observed: Memorial Day
Announcements
- UHHSA "Eat, Sleep, Recycle, Repeat" Sustainability Challenge
- Aloha Vulcans! The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) Sustainability Committee is hosting a series of social media challenges and activities focused on sustainable eating, sleeping, mental health, meditation, recycling, repurposing, and more ...
- Annual UH Hilo Spring Food Drive
- Aloha Vulcans! This food drive is done as part of the much larger State Food Drive. This year we will be collecting donations through May 29. Our goal this year is to raise $500 in donations. ...
- $30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students
- Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ...
- 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
- Hohonu Editor Positions are Open
- Hohonu needs you! Hohonu, UH Hilo's Journal for Academic Writing is looking for general editors for the 2020/2021 school year. If you are going to be a UH Hilo student next academic year, we are eager for your application. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.