Annual UH Hilo Spring Food Drive - Announcement Details

Annual UH Hilo Spring Food Drive

Aloha Vulcans!



This food drive is done as part of the much larger State Food Drive. This year we will be collecting donations through May 29. Our goal this year is to raise $500 in donations.



As you might have guessed, we will be augmenting the drive slightly to help meet current social distancing guidelines and to ensure as little person to person contact as possible.



If you are interested in donating here is how you can:



Make a monetary donation online at the Hawaii Food Bank

URL: www.hawaiifoodbank.org/donate



When making your donations please click " I am making this gift on behalf of a company, organization, or community drive" under contact information

In the first drop down select " Community Food Drive"

In the final text box enter " UH Hilo"

Please note that donations made from the UH Hilo drive will come to the Hawaii Island Food Basket and will be donated within our local communities.





Make a non-perishable food donation



You can drop off your donations to Campus Center 214. There will be a bin where you can drop off your donation.

You can put your canned goods in campus mail as long as your office is still regularly a part of their route. If not you can drop them off at the mailroom. All donations will be delivered to my office.



A few notes on donations:



-We are currently encouraging online monetary donations as it is the safest way to support the Food Bank.





-We are not currently taking any cash donations if you are interested in writing a check please make it payable to the " The Food Basket". Please email me directly and I will pick up the check.



-If you make a recurring donation now the full total will be attributed to the UH Hilo Food Drive.



-If you have any questions about your donation please feel free to reach out to me.



Food insecurity is a serious issue in our community and COVID-19 has only increased that need. According to the Hawaii Food Bank there has been a 30% increase in need since the beginning of April. Together we can help to support our community.



Mahalo!

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

