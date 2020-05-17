Last Day for Credit/No Credit Option - Event Details

This event is being held online.

Last Day for Credit/No Credit Option Friday, May 22, 2020 Location: Online via STAR GPS In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Credit (CR)/No Credit (NC) Grading Option will be provided to students until May 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. for students to choose the CR/NC option in STAR



www.hawaii.edu/emergency/important-health-information-novel-coronavirus/teaching-and-learning-options/student-credit-faqs/ For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

