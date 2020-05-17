Last Day for Credit/No Credit Option - Event Details
This event is being held online.
Last Day for Credit/No Credit Option
Location: Online via STAR GPS
In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Credit (CR)/No Credit (NC) Grading Option will be provided to students until May 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. for students to choose the CR/NC option in STAR
More information can be found at:
www.hawaii.edu/emergency/important-health-information-novel-coronavirus/teaching-and-learning-options/student-credit-faqs/
For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447
What's also happening?
← PreviousWeek of May 17, 2020Next →
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
Announcements
- Haumana Hou - Hosted by SHWP
- Stop by the Student Services Center room W-201 every Tuesday for a relaxing place to study! We'll be open from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. ...
- BOMB Talent Show
- Submit your talent videos to the Board of Media Broadcasting at bombmal@hawaii.edu for a chance to be featured on our social media! Submissions must include: * Name of performer * Name of act/song * Video attachment *Affiliation with UH ...
- Hohonu Journal 2020 Release
- We are currently accepting online requests for the 2019- 2020 edition of Hohonu, UH Hilo's academic journal. If you are a UH Hilo student and you are interested in receiving a copy by mail please fill out the form below. ...
- UHHSA "Eat, Sleep, Recycle, Repeat" Sustainability Challenge
- Aloha Vulcans! The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) Sustainability Committee is hosting a series of social media challenges and activities focused on sustainable eating, sleeping, mental health, meditation, recycling, repurposing, and more ...
- $30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students
- Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ...
- 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
- Hohonu Editor Positions are Open
- Hohonu needs you! Hohonu, UH Hilo's Journal for Academic Writing is looking for general editors for the 2020/2021 school year. If you are going to be a UH Hilo student next academic year, we are eager for your application. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.