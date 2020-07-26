Hohonu Editor Positions are Open - Announcement Details

Hohonu Editor Positions are Open Hohonu needs you! Hohonu, UH Hilo's Journal for Academic Writing is looking for general editors for the 2020/2021 school year. If you are going to be a UH Hilo student next academic year, we are eager for your application. Please go to the Hohonu website and fill one out.



hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/hohonu/



Please email your completed application to boggeln@hawaii.edu.



Stay safe and be well. Have a great end of your semester! For more information, contact: hohonu@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370 Tags:

