Hohonu Journal 2020 Release - Announcement Details

Hohonu Journal 2020 Release We are currently accepting online requests for the 2019- 2020 edition of Hohonu, UH Hilo's academic journal. If you are a UH Hilo student and you are interested in receiving a copy by mail please fill out the form below.





Please fill out this form forms.gle/pGY1BZzH62b5Naar8 to have a copy mailed to you.



Once received, you can also grab copy on campus. They will be located in our new publications stands across campus. For more information, contact: hohonu@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370

