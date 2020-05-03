Brown Bag with Bonnie (for faculty and staff) - Event Details
This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 931 1931 0980 Password: 703560
Brown Bag with Bonnie (for faculty and staff)
"Brown Bag with Bonnie", a live Q & A with Faculty & Staff, scheduled for Friday, May 8, from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. via Zoom. Chancellor Irwin will be joined by guests VC Farrah-Marie Gomes, and Interim VCs Ken Hon and Kalei Rapoza.
Zoom link: go.hawaii.edu/x9A
Meeting ID: 931 1931 0980
Password: 703560
A detailed flyer is attached, and is available in an alternate format upon request. Contact (808) 932-7339 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), deneen@hawaii.edu for assistance.
Please contact deneen@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7337 with any questions.
For more information, contact: deneen@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7337
