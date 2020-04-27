ʻŌpeʻapeʻa, TCBES Natural and Cultural Resource Seminar Series - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Password: TCBES

ʻŌpeʻapeʻa, TCBES Natural and Cultural Resource Seminar Series Friday, May 1, 2020, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Online Presentation Title: ʻŌpeʻapeʻa Ecology and Conservation Research Efforts



Speaker: Corinna Pinzari, Bat Research Specialist, Hawaii Cooperative Studies Unit at UH at Hilo



Join Zoom Link: zoom.us/j/99769305016

Password: TCBES



Abstract: Hawaiian hoary bats, or ʻŌpeʻapeʻa, are the only true native terrestrial mammals in Hawaiʻi and can be found across the archipelago. This endangered species is solitary, insectivorous, and roosts in foliage; making it difficult to determine population sizes and habitat needs for effective conservation. Join Hawaii Cooperative Studies Unit (HCSU) researcher Corinna Pinzari as she shares how collaborative research by USGS-PIERC and HCSU is leading us to new discoveries about the life history, ecology, and behavior of our elusive ʻŌpeʻapeʻa. She will talk about current projects in support of bat conservation and management efforts, and how scientists use innovate techniques to study this cryptic species. For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu 8089327573

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements