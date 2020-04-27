Fulbright Info Session via Zoom - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 923 6228 6557 Password: Fulbright

Fulbright Info Session via Zoom Thursday, April 30, 2020, 11:00am – 12:00pm Learn all about the Fulbright Scholarship for the 2021-2022 program. Your journey after graduation can include an international experience teaching or immersing yourself in research abroad.



Fulbright Scholar Dr. Michael Skinner, from the history department, will provide tips and resources to prepare you for your next steps into Fulbright and an amazing teaching or research experience!



You will need to log into zoom to watch his presentation.



Applications are now open: us.fulbrightonline.org/ For more information, contact: skinner@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

