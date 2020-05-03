Graduate Students Mālama Hours - Event Details
This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 733 2770 3238 Password: Power9
Graduate Students Mālama Hours
Saturday, May 2, 2020, 12:30pm – 1:30pm and Sunday, May 3rd, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. HST.
Location: Zoom
Aloha UH Hilo Graduate Students!
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) in collaboration with UH Hilo’s Blue Zones Project Committee (BZPC) is hosting two virtual "Mālama Hours" events on Saturday, May 2nd, and Sunday, May 3rd, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. HST.
The BZPC is a community well-being initiative that promotes emotional wellness, being active, and eating healthy. Graduate Students are invited and encouraged to join in and engage through fun and relaxing activities that highlight different “Power 9” principles—
- Move Naturally;
- Purpose;
- Down Shift;
- 80% Rule;
- Plant Slant;
- Wine at 5;
- Right Tribe;
- Loved Ones First;
- and Belong.
Graduate Students who participate are eligible to receive a "Mālama Hours" giveaways, while supplies last!
Please note: We are currently able to ship giveaways only within the U.S.
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Graduate Student with a validated Spring 2020 ID to be eligible for giveaways.
For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
