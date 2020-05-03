Vulcan Video Productions Student Film Festival - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 991 1234 3211 Password: 075812

Vulcan Video Productions Student Film Festival

Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Vulcan Video Productions will be hosting our annual Student Film Festival on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm via Zoom. Come support your fellow students and check out their work! The first 25 people to RSVP us at vvp@hawaii.edu using their @hawaii.edu email get a snack box mailed to them! Can't wait to see you there!



Pick up for snack boxes will be available on Friday, May 1 from 11-1 at the Hale Ikena Lounge.



Steps to Pick-Up:



1. Present Student ID at sign-in table in the ikena lounge

2. Upon signing in, students will receive their snack box



Please note: we will be practicing strict social distancing. We encourage anyone who has them to wear masks while picking up your supplies. All items will have been disinfected and then only touched with gloved hands. Students will not be able to touch items, all supplies will be handled by VVP and then distributed.

For more information, contact: vvp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7815

