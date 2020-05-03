Mālama Hours - Event Details
Mālama Hours
Location: Zoom
Calling all UH Hilo Pharmacy Students!
The Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy (DKICP) Blue Zones Project is hosting two virtual "Mālama Hours" events on Saturday, May 2nd, and Sunday, May 3rd, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. HST.
Participate in fun activities highlighting the different “Power 9” principles— Move Naturally; Purpose; Down Shift; 80% Rule; Plant Slant; Wine at 5; Right Tribe; Loved Ones First; Belong—to promote stress relief, health, wellness, and camaraderie!
DKICP Students who participate are eligible to receive a "Mālama Hours" Care Package, while supplies last!
Please note: We are currently able to ship care packages only within the U.S., not internationally.
Pre-registration is required for these events. Please contact uhhsa4@hawaii.edu for more information.
This event is a collaboration between UHHSA and the DKICP Blue Zones Project.
Special Restrictions: Preregistration is required. Please email uhhsa4@hawaii.edu.
Must be a current DKICP student with a validated Spring 2020 ID to receive care packages.
For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7361
