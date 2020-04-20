International Nights - Event Details

This event is being held online.

International Nights Saturday, April 25, 2020, 7:30pm – 10:00pm Missed the International Night shows in February or couldn't get a ticket? Join the public watch showing on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 pm at www.facebook.com/UhhISA! The Saturday night show features performances from Puna Taiko, the Philippines, Tonga, Palau, Ireland, Yap, India and the Marshall Islands. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467



