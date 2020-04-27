UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Meeting Password: UHHSA

UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series

Friday, May 1, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:30pm

Location: Zoom

Aloha Vulcans!



Join the UH Hilo Student Association for our virtual Sustainability Speaker event on Friday, May 1st, from 12-1:30 p.m HST. This event will feature members of our community speaking within their area of expertise that relates to different criteria set forth by the UH System Sustainability Policy (e.g. Energy, Food Systems, Water, Waste) and sharing their vision for the future of Hawai'i through the lens of their work in the realm of sustainability.



Our featured speaker is Mattie Mae Larson, the founder and creator of Upcycle Hawai'i, a locally-owned business that diverts materials from our local landfills and through hand-made processes creates new products to market such as reusable cutlery kits, jewelry, key rings, night-lights, wallets, and bags.



Students who attend this event are eligible to receive a Sustainability Care Package featuring eco-friendly products, such as face masks and reusable cutlery sets, while supplies last!



Please note: We are currently able to ship care packages only within the U.S., not internationally.

Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo student with a validated Spring 2020 ID to receive care package items.

For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

