DKICP "Grow Through What You Go Through" Virtual Hangouts - Event Details

DKICP "Grow Through What You Go Through" Virtual Hangouts

Thursday, April 23, 2020, 2:00pm

Location: Zoom

The Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy (DKICP) is hosting a series of “Grow Through What You Go Through” Virtual Hangouts on Zoom focused on fellowship activities, professional development workshops, and internship, residency, and leadership seminars tailored towards DKICP students.



A full list of scheduled programs may be found below:



1. DKICP PGY1 Panel - April 17, 2020 from 5:10-6:10 p.m. HST

2. DKICP Alumni Panel: Where Are They Now? - April 18, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. HST

3. DKICP Mission Impossible: ASHP Midyear & Beyond - April 23rd from 5-6 p.m. HST

4. DKICP Residency Workshop - April 25, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. HST



Pre-registration is required for these events. Please contact uhhsa4@hawaii.edu for more information.

Special Restrictions: Preregistration is required. Please email uhhsa4@hawaii.edu.

Must be a current DKICP student with a validated Spring 2020 ID to receive giveaways.

For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7361

