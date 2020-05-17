UHHSA "Eat, Sleep, Recycle, Repeat" Sustainability Challenge - Announcement Details

This announcement is being held online.

UHHSA "Eat, Sleep, Recycle, Repeat" Sustainability Challenge Aloha Vulcans!



The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) Sustainability Committee is hosting a series of social media challenges and activities focused on sustainable eating, sleeping, mental health, meditation, recycling, repurposing, and more from April 22nd to May 15th. Additional information and daily challenges may be found on our Instagram page (@UHHSA).



Connect with us over social media to share how you are living sustainability at home!





Students who participate in our social media challenges are eligible to receive a Sustainability Care Package featuring eco-friendly products, while supplies last!



Please note: We are currently able to ship care packages only within the U.S., not internationally. For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7361 Tags:

