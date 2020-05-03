OH Hell Week 2020 - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

OH Hell Week 2020

Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: Campus Center-Lava Landing

Join UHHSA for our new OH Hell Week event! This event will be to-go only, practicing social distancing. Come by Campus center everyday from Sunday to Wendsday to pick up a variety of bento-style food options.



On May 3rd, start the week off sweetly with treats and sandwiches from the local bakery, Popover Co. Hawaii.



On May 4th, add some crackle to your week with delicious sushi and bentos from Sweet Thunder Products.



On May 5th, get your local grindz fresh from the grill in mouthwatering bentos from Kawamoto's Store.



On May 6th, prepare to go into finals week with some delicious comfort food, spaghetti, from Kaleo’s Bar & Grill.



Everyday from May 3rd-May 6th, also pick up care packages full of food and snacks to power you through final weeks!



We at UHHSA are here for you during this difficult time, and want to make sure everybody can get delicious food and snacks prior to finals week



Every day, from 2PM-4PM, stop by Campus Center to pick up food and snacks!

Special Restrictions: UH Hilo students must present their valid student ID with current semester validation.

For more information, contact: uhhsa2@hawaii.edu (808) 464-9947

