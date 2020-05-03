OH Hell Week 2020 - Event Details
OH Hell Week 2020
Location: Campus Center-Lava Landing
Join UHHSA for our new OH Hell Week event! This event will be to-go only, practicing social distancing. Come by Campus center everyday from Sunday to Wendsday to pick up a variety of bento-style food options.
On May 3rd, start the week off sweetly with treats and sandwiches from the local bakery, Popover Co. Hawaii.
On May 4th, add some crackle to your week with delicious sushi and bentos from Sweet Thunder Products.
On May 5th, get your local grindz fresh from the grill in mouthwatering bentos from Kawamoto's Store.
On May 6th, prepare to go into finals week with some delicious comfort food, spaghetti, from Kaleo’s Bar & Grill.
Everyday from May 3rd-May 6th, also pick up care packages full of food and snacks to power you through final weeks!
We at UHHSA are here for you during this difficult time, and want to make sure everybody can get delicious food and snacks prior to finals week
Every day, from 2PM-4PM, stop by Campus Center to pick up food and snacks!
Special Restrictions: UH Hilo students must present their valid student ID with current semester validation.
For more information, contact: uhhsa2@hawaii.edu (808) 464-9947
Tags: UHHSA Campus Center Food OhHellWeek Event Fun To-Go students
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Karaoke Quarinqueenz
- Starting April 8 - April 30th, join us on the mobile app - TikTok and post your best music videos to your favorite songs! Use the hashtags #SAC #UHHILO #KARAOKE and submit your videos on TikTok . ...
- UH Hilo Carbon/Nitrogen Survey
- Please take this survey to help measure UH Hilo campus's carbon and nitrogen footprint. This is the second measurement of the UH Hilo footprint acting in accordance with our university system’s environmental goals in its Executive Policy 4. ...
- Kanilehua Poetry and Microfiction Writing Contest
- Kanilehua is now accepting submissions for its Poetry and Microfiction Writing Contest! Submissions must be handwritten and photographed - we are looking for creative visual interpretations of your work! The deadline to submit is April 30th. ...
- Haumana Hou - Hosted by SHWP
- Stop by the Student Services Center room W-201 every Tuesday for a relaxing place to study! We'll be open from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. ...
- BOMB Talent Show
- Submit your talent videos to the Board of Media Broadcasting at bombmal@hawaii.edu for a chance to be featured on our social media! Submissions must include: * Name of performer * Name of act/song * Video attachment *Affiliation with UH ...
- UHHSA "Eat, Sleep, Recycle, Repeat" Sustainability Challenge
- Aloha Vulcans! The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) Sustainability Committee is hosting a series of social media challenges and activities focused on sustainable eating, sleeping, mental health, meditation, recycling, repurposing, and more ...
- $30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students
- Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ...
- 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.