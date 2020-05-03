“Grab and Go” Sustainable Eats - Event Details
“Grab and Go” Sustainable Eats
Location: CC203A
Calling all UH Hilo Students! Come by the UHHSA office (CC203A) for free, sustainably-sourced and delicious sandwiches and wraps from Sweet Cane Cafe. See you then!
For more information, contact: uhhsa9@hawaii.edu (808) 491-3795
Tags: Campus Center UHHSA Students Sustainability Local Food
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Haumana Hou - Hosted by SHWP
- Stop by the Student Services Center room W-201 every Tuesday for a relaxing place to study! We'll be open from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. ...
- BOMB Talent Show
- Submit your talent videos to the Board of Media Broadcasting at bombmal@hawaii.edu for a chance to be featured on our social media! Submissions must include: * Name of performer * Name of act/song * Video attachment *Affiliation with UH ...
- UHHSA "Eat, Sleep, Recycle, Repeat" Sustainability Challenge
- Aloha Vulcans! The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) Sustainability Committee is hosting a series of social media challenges and activities focused on sustainable eating, sleeping, mental health, meditation, recycling, repurposing, and more ...
- $30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students
- Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ...
- 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
