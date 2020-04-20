Community-Based Conservation, TCBES Natural Resource Seminar - Event Details
This event is being held online. Password: TCBES
Community-Based Conservation, TCBES Natural Resource Seminar
Location: Online
Speaker: Ulu Ching, Senior Program Manager - Community-based Conservation
Conservation International Hawaiʻi
Title: Kuleana: Yours, Mines, Ours
Join Zoom Link: zoom.us/j/979600654
Zoom password: TCBES
Abstract: What does natural resource management mean to you? What in our world needs managing? The historical human-centric view of natural resource management perpetuates a narrative of human dominance over nature and a need to manage our environment to maximize the benefit to ourselves. Indigenous epistemologies offer a much more balanced view of our human role in co-existing with and caring for all that feeds and nourishes us. Our ʻike kupuna shows us philosophies and approaches to resource management that are grounded in reciprocity, accountability, and respect. These attributes can be summed up in the term kuleana. In Hawaiʻi, we have the opportunity to redefine what natural resource management is and how we put it into action across our pae ʻāina through the concept of kuleana. There is no better place to experience and contribute to this paradigm shift than in our communities of place and practice where bottom-up and collaborative efforts continue to emerge as the areas of innovation and solutions. We are at a critical juncture. Biodiversity loss, declining fisheries, invasive species impacts all continue to threaten our Hawaiʻi...what then needs to be managed...nature...or humans?
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu 8089327573
Tags: ulu ching TCBES conservation international research community-based conservation natural resource management Online Only
