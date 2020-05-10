BOMB Talent Show - Announcement Details

BOMB Talent Show Submit your talent videos to the Board of Media Broadcasting at bombmal@hawaii.edu for a chance to be featured on our social media! Submissions must include:

* Name of performer

* Name of act/song

* Video attachment

*Affiliation with UH Hilo



Optional: provide us with a blurb about your act, your song choice, yourself, or your college experience here at UH Hilo.



Videos must be: no longer than 5 minutes, appropriate (no nudity, illegal substances, profanity, etc), and no bigger than 4gb.



Follow BOMB on our social media pages:



Facebook - UH Hilo Bomb

Instagram - @uhhilobomb

UH Hilo App



Posted videos will be tagged with #BOMBtalent



For disability accomodation, please contact the Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) (808) 932-7814, 932,700(TTY) before 5/1/20. Must have a valid Spring 2020 UH Hilo ID to participate. For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814

