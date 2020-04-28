Kanilehua Poetry and Microfiction Writing Contest - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Kanilehua Poetry and Microfiction Writing Contest Kanilehua is now accepting submissions for its Poetry and Microfiction Writing Contest! Submissions must be handwritten and photographed - we are looking for creative visual interpretations of your work! The deadline to submit is April 30th. To submit, DM your submission to our Instagram account (@kanilehua_magazine). The winner of the contest will be featured on our Instagram wall and will receive a copy of our Spring 2020 issue, a Kanilehua lanyard, and Kanilehua stationary items. For questions, please email Braden Savage at uhhkani@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

Karaoke Quarinqueenz Starting April 8 - April 30th, join us on the mobile app - TikTok and post your best music videos to your favorite songs! Use the hashtags #SAC #UHHILO #KARAOKE and submit your videos on TikTok . ... UH Hilo Carbon/Nitrogen Survey Please take this survey to help measure UH Hilo campus's carbon and nitrogen footprint. This is the second measurement of the UH Hilo footprint acting in accordance with our university system’s environmental goals in its Executive Policy 4. ... Kanilehua Poetry and Microfiction Writing Contest Kanilehua is now accepting submissions for its Poetry and Microfiction Writing Contest! Submissions must be handwritten and photographed - we are looking for creative visual interpretations of your work! The deadline to submit is April 30th. ... $30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ... 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ... Walk-in Wednesdays Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...