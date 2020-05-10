Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Awards Announcement - Event Details

This event is being held online.

Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Awards Announcement Thursday, May 14, 2020, 2:00pm Location: Online Aloha Everyone!



We would like to encourage everyone to check out the UH Hilo Campus Center's Instagram page today as we announce the winners of the 2020 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Awards. Posts will be made though out the day congratulating our amazing student leaders.



Be sure you are following the Campus Center Instagram @uhhilocampuscenter to see the winners!



If you have questions, please contact Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

