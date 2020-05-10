Ka Makaku - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 946 3489 3461 Password: 074739

Ka Makaku Friday, May 15, 2020, 10:00am – 11:00am The Board of Student Publications are pleased to announce the unveiling of our two journals, Kanilehua and Hohonu! Come and join us as we celebrate and recognize the students within these publications, including the staff from Ke Kalahea! This is your chance to celebrate with the students who make your publications possible. There will be plenty of great prizes and you will be mailed the newest editions of Kanilehua, Hohonu, and Ke Kalahea. Open to the student body, faculty and community!



Sign Up Here: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf0JECrlEVtxM8eln4mMWdi8AImBsC-RbaZOQ9XhoAXbcvPXw/viewform For more information, contact: bosp@hawaii.edu (916) 801-8905 Tags:

