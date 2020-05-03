Professional Networking Using LinkedIn and Other Options - Event Details

This event is being held online. Link will be provided after pre-registration.

Professional Networking Using LinkedIn and Other Options Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Online Social distancing makes it difficult to network with people. However, networking is still important in your career search. LinkedIn has become the premier site for online networking and information gathering. This is a presentation on creating an effective LinkedIn profile, other online methods and in-person networking options after the COVID-crisis will be followed with a questions and answer session.



Searching for a job has certainly been affected, like other parts of our lives, by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Hiring for most companies and organizations is currently on hold, but they will come back and their hiring needs may be greater. It's important to prepare and use this time to get ready for your search.



This workshop is part of the Online Career Workshop Series offered by the Career and Academic Advising Center. Pre-registration is required and you have any questions, please contact Jon Sakurai-Horita, UH Hilo's Career Advisor at jonsh4@hawaii.edu Special Restrictions: Pre-registration required. Email jonsh4@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: jonsh4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777 Tags:

