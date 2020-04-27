Presenting Yourself in Interviews - Event Details

This event is being held online. Link will be provided after pre-registration.

Presenting Yourself in Interviews Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Online You are the product, the employer is the consumer, the interview is your sales pitch. You need to relate your past experience to the needs of the new employer. This workshop will offer tips, techniques and suggestions of what not to do in an effective interview will be presented, followed by a question and answer session.



Searching for a job has certainly been affected, like other parts of our lives, by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Hiring for most companies and organizations is currently on hold, but they will come back and their hiring needs may be greater. It's important to prepare and use this time to get ready for your search.



This workshop is part of the Online Career Workshop Series offered by the Career and Academic Advising Center. Pre-registration is required and you have any questions, please contact Jon Sakurai-Horita, UH Hilo's Career Advisor at jonsh4@hawaii.edu Special Restrictions: Pre-registration required. Email jonsh4@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: jonsh4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777 Tags:

