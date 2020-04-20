Socialization and Liberation - Event Details

This event is being held online. RSVP required. Fill out the google form above to revise the workshop links.

Socialization and Liberation Friday, April 24, 2020, 10:00am – 11:30am Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development office for a three-part series on the importance of understanding the impacts of privilege and the role you personally play in making change. This series will help students unpack the importance of understanding their various identities, how socialization plays a role in how we view and understand the world and ultimately how we as leaders can work to change ourselves and disrupt the cycle of socialization.



Though it is best to attend all sessions for maximum understanding, we welcome those who can only join us for one or more sessions.



RVSPʻs are required.

To RSVP please fill out this google form forms.gle/NzYQAxhJJAnTz2xw9 or email Maile Boggeln at boggeln@hawaii.edu. The Zoom link will be sent to you once registration is confirmed.



Join us for this 1.5 hour long interactive presentation and learn more about socialization and the impact that it has played in forming our identities and strategies for breaking social patterns. In hopes of being a more a socially responsible leader. Special Restrictions: RSVP required For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

