Ka Lama Ku Conference: Juergen Canda Keynote Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 977 9310 1546 Password: 021978

Ka Lama Ku Conference: Juergen Canda Keynote Presentation

Thursday, April 23, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Zoom

Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development program for this three-part conference series exploring the theme "He kuleana ko kākou: We have a responsibility to community".



Join us on Zoom:

zoom.us/j/97793101546?pwd=K0pKMHlpQmJaTzBhYkU5aHhVMjNHdz09

Part 3: Juergen Canda - Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Conference Keynote - Being a Leader in our Communities



Presentation Description:

Juergen Canda is a former Police Officer for the County of Hawaiʻi having served for 26 years. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2013 prior to his retirement. Having spent his life as a public servant, he utilized his previous experience on the force to advocate for his community during the ongoing standoff on Mauna Kea, filing a complaint against the county citing "enhanced traffic enforcement" on the mountain was uncharacteristic of police operations. Since, Canada has been an outspoken leader for those opposed to the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope. Canda will be discussing his experiences and what has lead him to a life of service with in his community, Q&A to follow.



Now more than ever it is important that we understand the concept of community based responsibility and how we can work collectively for the betterment of our communities.



Full Schedule:



Thursday, April 16 at 12:00pm-1:00pm -Varisi Vunidilo-Bridging the 'Cultural Gap' between UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi Communities: Case Studies of Cultural Workshops, Service Projects and Exhibitions



Friday , April 17 at 12:00pm-1:00 pm-Discussing He Kuleana Ko Kākou - Student & Alumni Panel



Thursday, April 23 at 12:00pm-1:00pm-Juergen Canda- Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Conference Keynote - Being a Leader in our Communities

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

