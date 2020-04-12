Ka Lama Ku Series: Student and Alumni Pannel - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 952 6186 0162 Password: 067090

Ka Lama Ku Series: Student and Alumni Pannel Friday, April 17, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Zoom Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development program for this three-part conference series exploring the theme "He kuleana ko kākou: We have a responsibility to community".



Join us on Zoom:

zoom.us/j/95261860162?pwd=NlFQN3poWXpDR2NnK0I2aW82RGNkUT09

Meeting ID: 952 6186 0162

Password: 067090



Part 2: Discussing He Kuleana Ko Kākou- Student & Alumni Panel



Presentation Description:

Join these current and former student leaders at UH Hilo as they discuss their understanding of the theme of He Kuleana Ko Kākou and how it has been a part of their leadership journey.



Now more than ever it is important that we understand the concept of community based responsibility and how we can work collectively for the betterment of our communities.



Full Schedule:



Thursday, April 16 at 12:00pm-1:00pm -Tarisi Vunidilo-Bridging the 'Cultural Gap' between UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi Communities: Case Studies of Cultural Workshops, Service Projects and Exhibitions



Friday , April 17 at 12:00pm-1:00pm-Discussing He Kuleana Ko Kākou - Student & Alumni Panel



Thursday, April 23 at 12:00pm-1:00pm-Juergen Canda- Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Conference Keynote - Being a Leader in our Communities For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

Mindfulness Meditation w/Michael Practicing Mindfulness offers ways to calm our mind and reduce stress, enabling us to enjoy life more fully. Hosted by Michael Donenfeld who has practiced meditation with and received training from Vietnamese poet and Monk, Thich Nhat Hanh. Karaoke Quarinqueenz Starting April 8 - April 30th, join us on the mobile app - TikTok and post your best music videos to your favorite songs! Use the hashtags #SAC #UHHILO #KARAOKE and submit your videos on TikTok . ... UH Hilo Carbon/Nitrogen Survey Please take this survey to help measure UH Hilo campus's carbon and nitrogen footprint. This is the second measurement of the UH Hilo footprint acting in accordance with our university system’s environmental goals in its Executive Policy 4. ... $30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ... 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ... Walk-in Wednesdays Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...