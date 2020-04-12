Ka Lama Ku Series: Student and Alumni Pannel - Event Details
This event is being held online.
Ka Lama Ku Series: Student and Alumni Pannel
Location: Zoom
Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development program for this three-part conference series exploring the theme "He kuleana ko kākou: We have a responsibility to community".
Join us on Zoom:
zoom.us/j/95261860162?pwd=NlFQN3poWXpDR2NnK0I2aW82RGNkUT09
Meeting ID: 952 6186 0162
Password: 067090
Part 2: Discussing He Kuleana Ko Kākou- Student & Alumni Panel
Presentation Description:
Join these current and former student leaders at UH Hilo as they discuss their understanding of the theme of He Kuleana Ko Kākou and how it has been a part of their leadership journey.
Now more than ever it is important that we understand the concept of community based responsibility and how we can work collectively for the betterment of our communities.
Full Schedule:
Thursday, April 16 at 12:00pm-1:00pm -Tarisi Vunidilo-Bridging the 'Cultural Gap' between UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi Communities: Case Studies of Cultural Workshops, Service Projects and Exhibitions
Friday , April 17 at 12:00pm-1:00pm-Discussing He Kuleana Ko Kākou - Student & Alumni Panel
Thursday, April 23 at 12:00pm-1:00pm-Juergen Canda- Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Conference Keynote - Being a Leader in our Communities
For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
