Ka Lama Ku Confrence Series: Tarisi Vunidilo Presentation - Event Details

Ka Lama Ku Confrence Series: Tarisi Vunidilo Presentation

Thursday, April 16, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Zoom

Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development program for this three-part conference series exploring the theme "He kuleana ko kākou: We have a responsibility to community".



Join us on Zoom:

zoom.us/j/99198436340?pwd=MzhwZFQ3WC9XY2pMUm1JSVRDcVE5UT09

Meeting ID: 991 9843 6340

Password: 022285



Part 1: Tarisi Vunidilo - Bridging the 'Cultural Gap' between UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi Communities: Case Studies of Cultural Workshops, Service Projects and Exhibitions



Presentation Description:

Cultural workshops are effective methods of teaching and awareness for students and our academic community. Prior to my arrival in Hilo, Hawaii, I have been running numerous cultural workshops in Auckland, New Zealand.



Most of these workshops were inspired by my work in museums. I believe for learners to appreciate culture and heritage, they have to learn through 'hands-on' means in order to deeply appreciate the past. Through the Pacific Collections Access Project (PCAP) that I was involved in at the Auckland Museum, I was able to involve indigenous artists to undertake workshops which included tapa (bark-cloth) making, mat weaving, cooking and dancing workshops.



I also incorporated these workshops with my students at the University of Auckland. Now that I am here at the University of Hawaii-Hilo, I have created similar programs here which has been popular and inspiring to many participants-both students and staff. In this presentation, I would like to share some real case-studies of such programs that were aimed to bridge the cultural gap between the university and our Hawaii communities. Now more than ever it is important that we understand the concept of community based responsibility and how we can work collectively for the betterment of our communities.



Full Schedule:



Thursday, April 16 at 12:00-1:00pm-Tarisi Vunidilo -Bridging the 'Cultural Gap' between UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi Communities: Case Studies of Cultural Workshops, Service Projects and Exhibitions



Friday , April 17 at 12:00-1:00 pm-Discussing He Kuleana Ko Kākou - Student & Alumni Panel



Thursday, April 23 at 12:00-1:00pm-Juergen Canda- Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Conference Keynote - Being a Leader in our Communities

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

