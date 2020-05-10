Zumba in Zoom - Event Details
Zumba in Zoom
Location: Zoom
Aloha Vulcans! We hope you are well and safe! We know that being on quarantine may lack some physical activity so we wanted to bring the exercise to you! Join us on May 5th, May 7th, May 12, and May 14th for an online Zumba in Zoom class!
Sign up using the linked in google form to receive the information on the Zoom Meeting Link!
The first 30 students, on a first-come first-serve basis, will receive a swag bag!
We are currently only about to ship with in the United States, we can not ship internationally
Sign up here: forms.gle/zyYo881SDwB61mGQ9
Deadline to sign up for the event is 2 hours prior to event time.
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student. Giveaways limited to shipping with in the United States.
For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
