TCBES MS Thesis Defense via Zoom - Ryan Domingo - Event Details

This event is being held online. Password: 129079

TCBES MS Thesis Defense via Zoom - Ryan Domingo

Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 12:30pm

Location: Online

Title: Applying Meristem Tip Culture and Thermotherapy to Eliminate Viruses from Pineapple (Ananas comosus) and Taro (Colocasia esculenta)



Join Zoom Meeting: hawaii.zoom.us/j/977939411

Password: 129079



Abstract: Plant meristem tip culture and thermotherapy were evaluated for eliminating viruses from pineapple and taro. These crops are vegetatively propagated, so virus elimination methods are vital to rescuing infected lines. Pineapple mealybug wilt associated viruses (PMWaV) cause mealybug wilt of pineapple disease (MWP) in addition to a general loss of plant vigor. I evaluated meristem tip culture, thermotherapy or a combination of the two for their utility in eliminating PMWaV from pineapple tissue. I also compared bud explant sizes (1mm and 2mm), and bud excision locations from the mother plant (top, middle, and bottom thirds) for eliminating PMWaVs, as well as bud survival and plantlet growth rates. Plantlets from 1mm buds were free from PMWaV in 97% of plantlets tested >9 months after initiation versus 83% of the plantlets from 2mm explants. Excising buds from upper positions on the mother plant was more effective for virus exclusion than from lower positions. About 97% of the buds harvested from the top third of the plant yielded virus-free plantlets, compared to 85% from the middle, and 74% from the bottom. Overall, 399 buds were initiated and 193 (48%) survived. While 1mm buds provided more virus-free plantlets, 2mm buds (N=229) had a 16% better chance of survival. The best bud survival (67%) was observed in 2mm buds harvested from the top section. Growth measurements during thermotherapy showed that buds excised from top sections produced faster-growing plantlets (0.51mm/day) than those from middle sections (0.085mm/day). At 37°C, plantlets from top sections grew 0.26mm/d; at 35°C, 0.51mm/d; at 30°C, 0.62mm/d; and at room temperature 0.65mm/d. Taro vein chlorosis virus (TaVCV) was recently found in Hawaii, and can cause severe symptoms and crop loss. As with the pineapple experiments, I conducted meristem tip culture using different bud explant sizes (1mm and 2mm) and different bud locations along the mother plant (top, middle-bottom) to determine its efficacy in eliminating TaVCV and overall bud survival rates during the early stages of meristem tip culture. Thermotherapy treatment was also conducted, to measure the in vitro growth rates of taro (top) during temperature treatments (37°C, 35°C, 30°C, RT), for future virus elimination from taro. For taro, initiating 2mm bud explant sizes was as effective as initiating 1mm explants in eliminating TaVCV (P > 0.25). Both explant sizes were able to rid TaVCV from 97% of all plants maintained in vitro after testing at >1 year. No correlation between bud location and TaVCV presence was detected (P >1). However, a correlation between taro varieties (M. ulu, purple, and purple2) and TaVCV presence was observed (P < 0.046). Purple-2 had all (100%, N=13) buds tested negative while the Purple variety had (98.5%, N=67) free of TaVCV. Variety M. ulu had the lowest rate of clean plants (77.7%, N=11). Bud survival rates among 1mm and 2mm buds for the first month were nearly identical at 89% and 90%, however, buds harvested from the top location had an 8.5% higher survival rate. At 35°C, taro explants grew 0.58mm/day, while at 30°C plants grew 1.52mm/day. The implications for including these methods in virus elimination protocols are discussed.

