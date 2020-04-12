TCBES MS Thesis Defense via Zoom - Jazmine Panelo - Event Details
This event is being held online. Password: 023970
TCBES MS Thesis Defense via Zoom - Jazmine Panelo
Location: Online
TCBES Master's Thesis Defense via Zoom - Jazmine Panelo
Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 8:30 AM
Location: Online Only
Join Zoom Meeting: hawaii.zoom.us/j/95722004700
Password: 023970
Title: Spatial distribution and sources of nutrients at two coastal developments in South Kohala, Hawai‘i
Abstract: Non-point sources of nutrients to coastal waters are not well characterized for watersheds with coral reefs, which are vulnerable to excess nutrient inputs. Objectives of this study were to: 1) identify nutrient sources with mixing plots, d15N in macroalgal tissue, and d15N and d18O in NO3- with stable isotope mixing models, and 2) document spatial distribution of nutrient concentrations for two coastal developments with fringing coral reefs on Hawai'i Island. Nutrient concentrations decreased from high elevation groundwater wells to offshore waters. Conservative and non-conservative mixing between fresh and ocean waters within the bays were observed, with the latter suggestive of localized nutrient sources and biological removal. Stable isotopes in algal tissue and NO3- concurred and revealed that high elevation groundwater, ocean water, and fertilizers were the dominant nitrogen sources. Submarine groundwater discharge was present at both bays, and an important nutrient source to reefs, as demonstrated by the significant relationship between benthic salinity and NO3-. Nutrients were delivered to the reefs through SGD pulses ranging from a few min to 2 d. Our study successfully used several approaches to identify nutrient sources and transport pathways to nearshore waters with coral reefs. These findings will allow managers to develop strategic watershed management plans to target and reduce nutrient pollution, allowing corals to be more resilient to, and recover faster from other environmental stressors.
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu 8089327573
Tags: tcbes research tracy wiegner jazmine panelo south kohala kohala nutrients stable isotopes environmental stressors Online Only
What's also happening?
← PreviousWeek of April 12, 2020Next →
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
TCBES MS Thesis Defense via Zoom - Keith Burnett
Mindfulness Meditation w/Michael
"I" Removal Deadline: Instructor to Registrar’s Office
Graduate Thesis/Dissertation Defense Deadline
TCBES MS Thesis Defense via Zoom - Jazmine Panelo
Announcements
- Mindfulness Meditation w/Michael
- Practicing Mindfulness offers ways to calm our mind and reduce stress, enabling us to enjoy life more fully. Hosted by Michael Donenfeld who has practiced meditation with and received training from Vietnamese poet and Monk, Thich Nhat Hanh.
- Karaoke Quarinqueenz
- Starting April 8 - April 30th, join us on the mobile app - TikTok and post your best music videos to your favorite songs! Use the hashtags #SAC #UHHILO #KARAOKE and submit your videos on TikTok . ...
- UH Hilo Carbon/Nitrogen Survey
- Please take this survey to help measure UH Hilo campus's carbon and nitrogen footprint. This is the second measurement of the UH Hilo footprint acting in accordance with our university system’s environmental goals in its Executive Policy 4. ...
- $30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students
- Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ...
- 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.