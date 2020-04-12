TCBES MS Thesis Defense via Zoom - Jazmine Panelo - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Title: Spatial distribution and sources of nutrients at two coastal developments in South Kohala, Hawai‘i



Abstract: Non-point sources of nutrients to coastal waters are not well characterized for watersheds with coral reefs, which are vulnerable to excess nutrient inputs. Objectives of this study were to: 1) identify nutrient sources with mixing plots, d15N in macroalgal tissue, and d15N and d18O in NO3- with stable isotope mixing models, and 2) document spatial distribution of nutrient concentrations for two coastal developments with fringing coral reefs on Hawai'i Island. Nutrient concentrations decreased from high elevation groundwater wells to offshore waters. Conservative and non-conservative mixing between fresh and ocean waters within the bays were observed, with the latter suggestive of localized nutrient sources and biological removal. Stable isotopes in algal tissue and NO3- concurred and revealed that high elevation groundwater, ocean water, and fertilizers were the dominant nitrogen sources. Submarine groundwater discharge was present at both bays, and an important nutrient source to reefs, as demonstrated by the significant relationship between benthic salinity and NO3-. Nutrients were delivered to the reefs through SGD pulses ranging from a few min to 2 d. Our study successfully used several approaches to identify nutrient sources and transport pathways to nearshore waters with coral reefs. These findings will allow managers to develop strategic watershed management plans to target and reduce nutrient pollution, allowing corals to be more resilient to, and recover faster from other environmental stressors.

