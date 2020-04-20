Brown Bag with Robert Barclay - Event Details

Brown Bag with Robert Barclay Thursday, April 23, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Join Hohonu in welcoming Robert Barclay, owner of Lōʻihi & Pueo Press, for a presentation on how to become a published author.



Event Details:



April 23 from 12:00pm -1:00 pm HST

Location: Zoom



This interactive presentation that will give an inside look at what it takes to become a published author from an industry insider.



Robert Barclay is a current professor at UH West Oahu and is the owner of Lōʻihi & Pueo Press, a local publisher who is dedicated to publishing unique works of Hawaiʻi and Pacific Literature.



For questions contact Hohonu at hohonu@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: hohonu@hawaii.edu (808) 756-6622 Tags:

